Powerball Jackpot Grows to $800 Million for Monday Drawing

March 24, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot is quickly climbing the rankings as one of the game’s largest. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $800 million for the next drawing on Monday night, making it the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $384.8 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.9 million tickets won cash prizes in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Five tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington. (Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.)

Other big wins from Saturday’s Powerball drawing include 38 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 14 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

In the Double Play® drawing, a ticket in Colorado matched all five black balls drawn and won a $500,000 prize. The winning Double Play numbers were black balls 18, 24, 43, 46, 47 and Powerball 11. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The next opportunity to play for the growing Powerball jackpot is Monday night. If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $800 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $384.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

This is the second advertised Powerball jackpot to reach $800 million this year. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $800 Million (est.) – March 25, 2024 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

Source: Powerball