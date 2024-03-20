Pilgrimage Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

Get ready for hours of music as the tenth year of the Pilgrimage Festival on September 28-29 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin just released the incredible lineup for the 2024 event.

A few artists are returning to the festival, and new faces will also appear. Headliners include Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, NEEDTOBREATHE, and more. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 21st, at 10 a.m. Find tickets here.

“We are beyond proud to present this amazing lineup of talented musicians for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s 10th anniversary. 2024 promises to deliver so much of what has made this late September festival weekend special over the last nine years. We look forward to sharing another memorable event with everyone who makes the Pilgrimage to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm,” said producers Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood, and Micheal Whelan in a press release.

The festival will offer a payment plan this year to celebrate its tenth anniversary. For just $10 down, make your purchase before June 7 to split your ticket into three payments. Find more information here.

See the complete lineup below.