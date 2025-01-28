One Killed, Others Injured in Murfreesboro Crash

A serious two-car crash left one person dead and several others injured Monday.

Police confirmed one person is dead, one in critical condition and two others are in stable condition following the collision around 6:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Middle Tennessee Blvd. between Park Ave. and Haley Road towards New Salem Hwy. were closed due for some time but has reopened.

The fatal two-car crash is under investigation by the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT)

