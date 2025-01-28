Health Scores: Rutherford County January 28, 2025

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McDonalds1002874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Mitchell-Neilson Primary991303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Happy Fast Food89575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service100711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl100Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/27/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool1003920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/27/2025
Deerfield Inn781071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/27/2025
Cook Out1001682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/27/2025
Mitchell Neilson Elem School100Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/27/2025
Andys frozen custard982262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/27/2025
Dq Grill & Chill75510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/27/2025
McAlisters Deli1001624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/27/2025
Slim Chickens983261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/27/2025
Browns Chapel Elementary School Food Svc996128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/27/2025
La Siesta Bar1001111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/27/2025
La Siesta781111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/27/2025
Macca Villa at Riverside1001218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Oakland High School Pool98Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/24/2025
Radiant Inn and Suites FE1002262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Stewarts Creek Middle School100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine01/24/2025
Busy Bee Cafe1004702 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Carriage Lane Bed and Breakfast100337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130Bed and Breakfast Routine01/24/2025
Zorba Cafe1001610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Captain D's #365497263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Happy's Sports Lounge99302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Overall Creek Elementary Food100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Siegle High School993300 Siegel Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine01/24/2025
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/24/2025
Memories Bar and Grill Bar97574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Siegel High School Com Food Lab1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Domenico's Italian Deli100106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Smyrna High School Pool96100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine01/24/2025
Pizza Hut1002438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Blackman Middle School FE993945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar100101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/24/2025
WoodSprings Suites100157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/24/2025
Wendys #626100241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Red Roof Inn Hotel1002282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/24/2025
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Taco Bell #34424100305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant98820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Days Inn Food Service100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Siegel High School Food Service100330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Carriage Lane Inn Food99337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Radiant Inn and Suites952262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/24/2025
Pastelitos El Gordito MT #12551002195 Nolensville Pk Nashville TN 37211Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Siegel High School Bookstore1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/24/2025
Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill1001733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/24/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/23/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/23/2025
Jeffersons991916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/23/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059985001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/23/2025
Chili's #96999610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Ms Marian's Cafe971513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Wood Spring Suites100945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/23/2025
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC971627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Taco Bell #202091002482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Slick Pig Bar-B-Q981920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223100715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Days Inn100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/23/2025
Rancho Cantina 2 Bar981925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
Chili's #969 Lounge100610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/23/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service992689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
Roy Waldron School Food Service99125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/23/2025
ARBY'S1001901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Meant to be LoveApproval2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/22/2025
Burger King #214041001524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante965270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary1002154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Meant to Be Love Food Service1002537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Little Sprouts Family DaycareApproval2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/22/2025
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers98590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Sir Pizza981902 E. Main Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Dunkin Donuts100561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2025
The Nutrition Spot983032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Subway 15242925068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Bean Loft Coffee Company992136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
IHOP 321898779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2025
John Pittard School Food Service100745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Little Caesars795116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Pizza Hut995088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Just Love Coffee991310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/22/2025
Burger King #21362981763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Papa Johns #5030981909 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
John Pittard School98745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine01/22/2025
The Boulevard Bar & Grille992154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Jimmy Johns992130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/22/2025
Jimmy John's100812 Nissan Dr Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Koji Express North993230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025
McDonalds1001716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina97352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025
Black Fox Elementary991753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Ladna 88991610 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025
Hobgood Elementary School100307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Wing Stop1003006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Hobgood Elementary School100Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/21/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop991875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/21/2025
Black Fox Elementary981753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/21/2025
Margaritas Restaurant Bar99352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025
Smoothie King991636 New Salem Hwy Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Papa Johns Pizza #99100830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/21/2025
Chrome Halo Body Piercing100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine01/21/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine01/21/2025
Bonchon99578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025
Sonic Americas Drive-In965210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

