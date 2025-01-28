Health Scores: Rutherford County January 28, 2025

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McDonalds
|100
|2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|Mitchell-Neilson Primary
|99
|1303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|Happy Fast Food
|89
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service
|100
|711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl
|100
|Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/27/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Deerfield Inn
|78
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/27/2025
|Cook Out
|100
|1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Mitchell Neilson Elem School
|100
|Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/27/2025
|Andys frozen custard
|98
|2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Dq Grill & Chill
|75
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|McAlisters Deli
|100
|1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Slim Chickens
|98
|3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|Browns Chapel Elementary School Food Svc
|99
|6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/27/2025
|La Siesta Bar
|100
|1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|La Siesta
|78
|1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/27/2025
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Oakland High School Pool
|98
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/24/2025
|Radiant Inn and Suites FE
|100
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Stewarts Creek Middle School
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|01/24/2025
|Busy Bee Cafe
|100
|4702 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Carriage Lane Bed and Breakfast
|100
|337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Bed and Breakfast Routine
|01/24/2025
|Zorba Cafe
|100
|1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Captain D's #3654
|97
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Happy's Sports Lounge
|99
|302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Siegle High School
|99
|3300 Siegel Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|01/24/2025
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/24/2025
|Memories Bar and Grill Bar
|97
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Siegel High School Com Food Lab
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|100
|106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|96
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/24/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Blackman Middle School FE
|99
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Wendys #626
|100
|241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Red Roof Inn Hotel
|100
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Taco Bell #34424
|100
|305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|98
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Days Inn Food Service
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Siegel High School Food Service
|100
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Carriage Lane Inn Food
|99
|337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Radiant Inn and Suites
|95
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/24/2025
|Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255
|100
|2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville TN 37211
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/24/2025
|Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill
|100
|1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/24/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Jeffersons
|99
|1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/23/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|98
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Chili's #969
|99
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|97
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Wood Spring Suites
|100
|945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/23/2025
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC
|97
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
|98
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223
|100
|715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Days Inn
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
|98
|1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Chili's #969 Lounge
|100
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/23/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
|99
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|Roy Waldron School Food Service
|99
|125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/23/2025
|ARBY'S
|100
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Meant to be Love
|Approval
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/22/2025
|Burger King #21404
|100
|1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
|96
|5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary
|100
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Meant to Be Love Food Service
|100
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Little Sprouts Family Daycare
|Approval
|2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/22/2025
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers
|98
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Sir Pizza
|98
|1902 E. Main Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|The Nutrition Spot
|98
|3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Subway 15242
|92
|5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Bean Loft Coffee Company
|99
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|IHOP 3218
|98
|779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|John Pittard School Food Service
|100
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Little Caesars
|79
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Pizza Hut
|99
|5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Just Love Coffee
|99
|1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/22/2025
|Burger King #21362
|98
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Papa Johns #5030
|98
|1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|John Pittard School
|98
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|01/22/2025
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille
|99
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Jimmy Johns
|99
|2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/22/2025
|Jimmy John's
|100
|812 Nissan Dr Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Koji Express North
|99
|3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
|97
|352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Black Fox Elementary
|99
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Ladna 88
|99
|1610 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/21/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|99
|1875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/21/2025
|Black Fox Elementary
|98
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/21/2025
|Margaritas Restaurant Bar
|99
|352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Smoothie King
|99
|1636 New Salem Hwy Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|100
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/21/2025
|Chrome Halo Body Piercing
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/21/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/21/2025
|Bonchon
|99
|578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
|Sonic Americas Drive-In
|96
|5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
