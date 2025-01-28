Health Scores: Rutherford County January 28, 2025

These are the health scores for January 21-28, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Mitchell-Neilson Primary 99 1303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Happy Fast Food 89 575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service 100 711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl 100 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/27/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Deerfield Inn 78 1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/27/2025 Cook Out 100 1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Mitchell Neilson Elem School 100 Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/27/2025 Andys frozen custard 98 2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Dq Grill & Chill 75 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 McAlisters Deli 100 1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Slim Chickens 98 3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/27/2025 Browns Chapel Elementary School Food Svc 99 6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/27/2025 La Siesta Bar 100 1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 La Siesta 78 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/27/2025 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Oakland High School Pool 98 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/24/2025 Radiant Inn and Suites FE 100 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Stewarts Creek Middle School 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/24/2025 Busy Bee Cafe 100 4702 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Carriage Lane Bed and Breakfast 100 337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130 Bed and Breakfast Routine 01/24/2025 Zorba Cafe 100 1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Captain D's #3654 97 263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Happy's Sports Lounge 99 302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Overall Creek Elementary Food 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Siegle High School 99 3300 Siegel Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 01/24/2025 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/24/2025 Memories Bar and Grill Bar 97 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Siegel High School Com Food Lab 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Domenico's Italian Deli 100 106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 96 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 01/24/2025 Pizza Hut 100 2438 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Blackman Middle School FE 99 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar 100 101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 WoodSprings Suites 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Wendys #626 100 241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Red Roof Inn Hotel 100 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Taco Bell #34424 100 305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 98 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Days Inn Food Service 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Siegel High School Food Service 100 330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Carriage Lane Inn Food 99 337 East Burton Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Radiant Inn and Suites 95 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/24/2025 Pastelitos El Gordito MT #1255 100 2195 Nolensville Pk Nashville TN 37211 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/24/2025 Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill 100 1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/24/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Jeffersons 99 1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/23/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059 98 5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Chili's #969 99 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Ms Marian's Cafe 97 1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Wood Spring Suites 100 945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/23/2025 Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC 97 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Taco Bell #20209 100 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Slick Pig Bar-B-Q 98 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223 100 715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Days Inn 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 Bar 98 1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Chili's #969 Lounge 100 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/23/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service 99 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 Roy Waldron School Food Service 99 125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/23/2025 ARBY'S 100 1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Meant to be Love Approval 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/22/2025 Burger King #21404 100 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 96 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary 100 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Meant to Be Love Food Service 100 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Little Sprouts Family Daycare Approval 2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/22/2025 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers 98 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Sir Pizza 98 1902 E. Main Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 The Nutrition Spot 98 3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Subway 15242 92 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Bean Loft Coffee Company 99 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 IHOP 3218 98 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 John Pittard School Food Service 100 745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Little Caesars 79 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Pizza Hut 99 5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Just Love Coffee 99 1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/22/2025 Burger King #21362 98 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Papa Johns #5030 98 1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 John Pittard School 98 745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 01/22/2025 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 99 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Jimmy Johns 99 2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/22/2025 Jimmy John's 100 812 Nissan Dr Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Koji Express North 99 3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025 McDonalds 100 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina 97 352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Black Fox Elementary 99 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Ladna 88 99 1610 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Hobgood Elementary School 100 307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Wing Stop 100 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Hobgood Elementary School 100 Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/21/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 99 1875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/21/2025 Black Fox Elementary 98 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/21/2025 Margaritas Restaurant Bar 99 352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Smoothie King 99 1636 New Salem Hwy Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Papa Johns Pizza #99 100 830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/21/2025 Chrome Halo Body Piercing 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/21/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 01/21/2025 Bonchon 99 578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025 Sonic Americas Drive-In 96 5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

