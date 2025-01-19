Officer of The Month Selected For December For Expanding Mental Health Training

Implementing a training program for deputies to improve response with mental health residents resulted in Sgt. Jason Brown being selected Sheriff’s Deputy of the Month for December 2024.

Brown is coordinating a grant and research project about virtual reality training for the Sheriff’s Office, said Patrol Lt. Michael Rodgers, who nominated Brown.

As part of the grant, Brown attended both the CRIT and the Crisis Intervention Team instructor courses. He designed a Crisis Response Intervention Team curriculum to be added to the virtual reality courses for deputies.

Brown worked with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Tennessee who agreed to certify deputies who attend CRIT training as a crisis intervention team officer.

“Because of this, the sheriff’s office will substantially increase the number of CIT deputies in patrol, detention and other divisions,” Rodgers said.

A deputy who attended Brown’s course notified Rodgers about answering a call involving a mentally unstable person in a volatile state.

“He used the skills he learned in Sgt. Brown’s course to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the incident,” Rodgers said. “The deputy stated that the CIT skills he learned were critical to the positive resolution.”

Brown has taught four virtual reality classes and will complete at least 20 classes by the end of the grant program.

“Sgt. Brown’s efforts will undoubtedly raise awareness of the mental health of community members and deputies, increase the number of peaceful resolutions and make our county safer,” Rodgers said.

