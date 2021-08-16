Wendy LaDawn Smith

Wendy LaDawn Smith, age 45, went home to Heaven on August 12, 2021, at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

A native resident of Smyrna, TN, Wendy leaves behind her two daughters Olivia and Gabby Anchondo as well as many chosen family members.

Wendy was a faithful servant to the Lord and rejoiced in his presence. She served on the Production team at New Vision Church in Murfreesboro, TN. She filled her days working at
Cardinal Health of Nashville, TN, and her evenings with Titans football, small group, wrestling, and tacos.

Wendy never met a stranger. If she had it, that meant you did too. She took care of others and knew it took a village. Wendy raised her two girls on her own but never took credit for it. Her humble faith radiated wherever she went.

Romans 14:8 “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”

