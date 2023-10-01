‘Notes for Coats’ Songwriter Event to Raise Awareness of Rare Eye Disease

Notes for Coats is an event taking place on October 23 at 7 pm at The Late Great Speakeasy at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville (1 Music Square West).

The songwriter event will feature Payton Smith, Ella Langley, Austin Goodloe, Joybeth Taylor, and Faren Rachels.

Lisa Richardson began the event in 2021 after her son, Kip, was diagnosed with Coats disease, a rare eye disease where the blood vessels that supply life to the retina leak.

Since the first event, they’ve raised over $25,000 and have hosted three events with some of Nashville’s biggest hitmakers. Past writers and artists include Josh Kerr, Brett Tyler, Trannie Anderson, and many more.

Proceeds from the event go to support the Jack McGovern Coats’ Disease Foundation dedicated to research and raising awareness for Coats Disease.

The event is for those over 21, find tickets here.