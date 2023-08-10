Newest Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Deputy Fire Chief Named

Newly appointed Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announces the promotion of Jamie Bigelow to the position of Deputy Fire Chief.

Bigelow, a 26-year veteran of MFRD, started his career with MFRD as a firefighter in 1997.

“Bigelow’s unwavering commitment to serving our community, his exceptional leadership skills, and his unparalleled expertise and experience make him the idea person for this role,” McCluskey said. “I know he will continue to serve with distinction and honor, and he will help lead our department to even greater heights in the future.”

Bigelow received previous promotions to Engineer in 2004, Captain in 2009, and Battalion Chief in 2018. He attended the National Fire Academy in 2017 and in 2023. He holds numerous Fire, Rescue, and Special Operations certifications as well as several Pro-Board certifications. He currently serves on several local community Boards. He is an Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Commonwealth Society Alumni member, and a member of the Coordinating Committee for the Middle Tennessee All-Hazards Incident Management Team.

“The amount of support I have received from members of our department has been overwhelming, and I feel very blessed to have been chosen as the Deputy Fire Chief,” Bigelow said. “Chief McCluskey and I are committed to providing each member of our department the support needed to be successful in all aspects of the job. As a team, we will build the strong traditions and legacies the men and women of the department wish to have. We will ensure MFRD continues to provide outstanding fire, rescue, and medical services to the City of Murfreesboro.”

Bigelow moved to Murfreesboro from Erie, Pennsylvania in 1994. He is married to wife Monie, who is a Spanish teacher at Oakland High School. Combined they have three children, Savannah (Weston Vallance), Landon, and Sawyer; two grandchildren and a third due in October 2022. Jamie and Monie are active in the community and enjoy attending events that benefit local charities.