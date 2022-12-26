New Music for You this Week-December 26, 2022

1 Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes releases his debut country song “No Horse To Ride” is out now. Grimes, who wrote the new tune with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, is also credited with percussion and acoustic guitar on the Dave Cobb produced track.

“I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet,” shares Grimes. “To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Grimes, widely known for his role as Kayce Dutton on TV’s #1 show Yellowstone, has made no secret of his love of music and now, his own song “No Horse To Ride” is set to be featured on the show’s mid-season finale on Jan. 1 (Paramount Network).

Take a listen here.