New Music for You this Week-December 26, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes releases his debut country song “No Horse To Ride” is out now. Grimes, who wrote the new tune with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, is also credited with percussion and acoustic guitar on the Dave Cobb produced track.
“I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet,” shares Grimes. “To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”
Grimes, widely known for his role as Kayce Dutton on TV’s #1 show Yellowstone, has made no secret of his love of music and now, his own song “No Horse To Ride” is set to be featured on the show’s mid-season finale on Jan. 1 (Paramount Network).
Take a listen here.
2Mitch Rossell
East Tennessee native, Mitch Rossell, started learning to play guitar to honor a promise he made to his late father. Years later Rossell and his guitar would go on to write the No.1 hit, “Ask Me How I Know,” for Garth Brooks, as well as join the legend himself on his arena world tour and the most recent summer stadium tour.
“This song is a journey through my childhood; a painful picture of how I lost my Dad, and the healing I found with the birth of my first son,” says Rossell. “‘Son’ is by far the most personal song I’ve ever put on paper and is my life story. It’s my way to honor my father’s legacy and the love he poured into me.”
Take a listen here.
3The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York alongside conductor Vasyl Hrechynsky and Haley & Michaels have teamed up to pay tribute to the 100 year anniversary of “Carol of the Bells,” which was based on the Ukrainian song, “Shchedryk.” The musical forces have released a stunning tribute today, Friday, December 16, that honors two different traditions.
Written in 1916 by composer Mykola Leontovych, “Shchedryk,” was traditionally performed by caroling boys in Ukraine who would go from house to house in their towns, singing and wishing their neighbors a Happy New Year, as the lyrics are based on a pre-Christian folk song. However in 1922, the song first made its way onto American soil at Carnegie Hall by the Ukrainian National Choir conducted by Alexander Koshetz. A little over a decade later, Peter Wilhousky wrote new lyrics to the composition and thus “Carol of the Bells,” was born. Since then, the song has become an integral part of the repertoire of choirs, orchestras, and popular singers alike who have helped to make this song a holiday classic.
Take a listen here.
4Seth Alexander
Nashville-based, singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander (Platform EightyNine Music) celebrates the release of his sophomore single “Neon Bar.”
I come from a small town and I wanted to paint a picture of a hangout from back home,” said New Plymouth, Idaho native, Seth Alexander. “The song is about hang time with friends, a tightly-knit group of folks that feels like family, at a place that feels like a second home.”
Take a listen here.
5Adam Warner
Country and southern rock singer-songwriter, U.S. Marine veteran and patriot, Adam Warner releases his new album What We’re Known For. Warner co-wrote most of the songs on the album on his family’s farm just outside of Lawrenceville, Illinois with songwriting buddies Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher and Taylor Goyette.
Take a listen here.
6Rob Wolf
Country music performer and songsmith, Rob Wolf, has released his latest and final single for 2022 titled, “For the Best.” The self-penned new song is for anyone who has made the decision to part ways by leaving home, a job, a relationship and gained the understanding that moving on is hard, but comes with beautiful lessons. Sometimes the end of something comes unexpectedly, and sometimes it slowly creeps up on you. Either way, the end is often a painful experience that can be riddled with doubt.
Take a listen here.
7Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
Radio and television personality Bobby Bones released a new track, “Opening Act,” with his band, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots. Bones wrote the upbeat, light-hearted song with Raging Idiots member Eddie Garcia and emerging artist Brandon Ray. Country stars Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis also co-wrote the song and both are featured on the track as well.
Take a listen here.
8Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett invites fans to a winter wonderland with the release of his first-ever Christmas collection, MERRY CHRISTMAS, Y’ALL .The classic Christmas songs feature Thomas Rhett’s rich vocal and sincere delivery with a touch of country flair. Exuding warmth and produced by Dann Huff.
“I love everything about Christmas – there’s nothing like the holiday season,” said Thomas Rhett. “I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”
Take a listen here.
9Little Big Town
Little Big Town’s latest music video for their song “Rich Man” is available now, after making its Facebook world premiere. Off their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, “Rich Man” was written by LBT’s Jimi Westbrook over the course of the last decade. The video features Charles Esten (“Outer Banks,” “Nashville”), who plays the central role of a father in the emotionally poignant video.
Take a listen here.
10George Birge
George Birge has officially released his single “Mind On You” to country radio.
“This song has been special to me since I wrote it and I’m so proud to have the chance to send it to country radio,” shares George. “I’m so thankful for everyone that has supported it so far and I can’t wait to see where we go!”
Take a listen here.