New Game Show Entertainment Concept to Open at Opry Mills

The creators of The Escape Game announced the Grand Opening for its first location of a new entertainment concept at Opry Mills called ‘Great Big Game Show’, which is slated to open in early July.

Great Big Game Show is a live-action game show where you’re the contestant. Here’s how it works: two teams face-off in a variety of game show rounds, each with a different style of gameplay – from minute-to-win-it style challenges, to puzzle-solving, trivia, games of chance, and more. Players will experience all the thrills of a real life game show – the lights, the sounds, and even the live host. Great Big Game Show is completely replayable and a new experience every time.

Great Big Game Show is located in the entertainment wing of the mall next to Madame Tussauds and Aquarium Restaurant, taking over the space previously occupied by Moe’s Southwest Grill. The Opry Mills location will open with two ‘studios’, each of which can host up to 12 participants at a time. All Great Big Game Show sessions are private experiences for each booking party. The cost of admission starts at $36.99 per player, plus tax. Gameplay lasts 60 minutes.

“The Escape Game brings us so much joy because we get to witness our guests having a blast with what we’ve created. We introduced Great Big Game Show to offer more fun to more guests in a whole new and exciting way.” – Jonathan Murrell, Co-founder and CMO of The Escape Game.

Having successfully established 33 privately-owned escape game locations across the country, The Escape Game is America’s #1 provider of immersive experiences. The Escape Game was founded in 2014 in Nashville, TN and has since served over six million guests and earned more than 164,000 5-star reviews.