Nashville SC Partners With SONY to Host Songwriters Night at Geodis

Nashville SC, in partnership with SONY Music Publishing, announced the second singer songwriter’s round set to take place on Friday, Nov. 17 at the GEODIS WeHo Club in GEODIS Park.

This exclusive gathering promises attendees an unforgettable evening with some of the industry’s most renowned songwriters who will share their inspirations, personal anecdotes, and revisit the stories behind chart-topping songs sung by today’s leading country stars.

Featured Artists:

Madeline Merlo: A proud native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Merlo brings a unique style and influence to country music. Honored as the Canadian Country Music Association’s Rising Star in 2015, Merlo won the season two premiere episode of the NBC songwriting reality series Songland, penning the upbeat and infectious “Champagne Night” for Lady A. The song was a three-week No. 1 that opened doors in Nashville, led to a record deal with BBR Music Group and won Merlo (along with her “Champagne Night” co-writers) the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Trannie Anderson: As one of the hottest up & coming writers in Nashville, Anderson recently earned her first #1 hit with “Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson, won Song Of The Year at the 2023 NSAI Songwriter Awards, won Music Row’s 2023 Breakthrough Songwriter of The Year Award and is nominated for Song Of The Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

Cole Taylor: Since signing with Universal Music Publishing Nashville in 2013, Taylor has penned three #1 country hits, including the acclaimed “Sippin’ On Fire” by Florida Georgia Line and “Home Alone Tonight” by Luke Bryan featuring Karen Fairchild.

Neil Medley: Neil is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has written songs for artists such as Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Cody Johnson, Brent Cobb, Whiskey Myers, and many others. These songs have generated hundreds of millions of streams on streaming platforms and a multi-week #1 radio single for Jake Owen, “Made For You.” After 12 years of writing for others, Neil released his own album, South End Kid.”

Starting today through Friday, Oct. 20, Season Ticket Members and partners will experience an exclusive presale window before tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday. Additionally, Season Ticket Members will enjoy a special price of $15 per ticket through Sunday, Oct. 22, while the general public can get them for $20 starting on Saturday, Oct. 21. Buy your ticket now by clicking here.