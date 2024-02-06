Nashville Artists Shine at GRAMMYS 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Maarten de Boer

The 66th GRAMMYS took place on Sunday, February 4th and several local artists brought home a win.

Lainey Wilson won her first GRAMMY as well as Larkin Poe, and the biggest win of the night went to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year (Midnights) the first artist to win four GRAMMYS in the category.

Here is the complete list of artists with ties to Nashville.

  • Allison Russell, “Eve Was Black” – Best American Roots Performance
  • Brandy Clark, “Dear Insecurity” – Best Americana Performance
  • boygenius (hey, Julien Baker), “The Record” -Best Alternative Music Album
  • boygenius, “Not Strong Enough” – Best Rock Song
  • Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” – Best Country Solo Performance
  • Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, “White Horse” – Best Country Song
  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Weathervanes”- Best Americana Album
  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet” – Best American Roots Song
  • Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country” – Best Country Album
  • Larkin Poe, “Blood Harmony” – Best Contemporary Blues Album
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway “City of Gold” – Best Bluegrass Album
  • Paramore, “This Is Why” – Best Rock Album
  • Paramore, “This Is Why” -Best Alternative Music Performance
  • Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” – Best Country Duo/Group Performance
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Best Record of the Year & Best Pop Performance
  • Coco Jones- “ICU”- Best R&B Performance
  • Taylor Swift- “Midnights” – Best Album of the Year

Previous article13 Things to Know About Leap Year
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here