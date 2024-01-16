Murfreesboro Woman Run Over by Her Own Car

January 16, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police Department CID detectives are investigating an incident where a woman died after accidentally being run over by her car in the driveway of her home on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Kathryn Hannon, 69, was found underneath her Lexus SUV by neighbors at her home on Savannah Ridge Drive around 3:54 p.m. on Sunday. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Hannon dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the SUV appears to have rolled backward down a small hill behind the driveway. At some point, the SUV ran over Hannon.

Detectives requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

Preliminarily, detectives rule the incident as an unfortunate accident.

Source: Murfreesboro Police