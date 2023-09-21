Murfreesboro Ranks in Top 10 for SmartAssets 2023 ‘Best Job Markets’

The income-to-housing-affordability ratio helped Murfreesboro rank No. 7 among the Top 50 “Best Job Markets” in SmartAsset’s 2023 study of the 340 largest U.S. cities.

“In general, a good job market is one where a worker can make a comfortable and sustainable living, feel confident about their job security and enjoy a suitable work-life balance with important amenities like health insurance,” according to SmartAsset.

The full report, including key findings, a chart with complete data and the study methodology, can be found here.

Top 10 Best Job Markets