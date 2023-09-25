Murfreesboro Construction Projects for September 24 through September 30

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation at Beasie Rd for waterline installation work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Project (Joe B Jackson Pkwy just east of I-24 Interchange)

Expected No Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be doing new road construction work along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be no street closures. There will be minor traffic interruptions from construction vehicles entering and exiting along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Ramp Improvement, Lighting and Signalization Project (I-840 and Veterans Pkwy Interchange)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for TDOT will be making ramp improvements, installing streetlights and traffic signals at I-840 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Project (Veterans Pkwy at Westlawn Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a traffic signal at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. There will be minor traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

NW Broad St Turn Lane Improvements and Paving Work (between Overall Creek Bridge and Singer Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be paving along NW Broad St between Overall Creek Bridge and Singer Rd. Northbound and Southbound traffic on NW Broad St will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Gas Line Installation Work (Middle Tennessee Blvd between Moskovitz Ct and Capt. Jow Fulghum Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Thursday & Friday: Contractor for Atmos Energy will be installing gas line across Middle Tennessee Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on Middle Tennessee Blvd. Eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the continuous left turn lane through the work area. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Burton St between Spring St and Church St (storm drain installation work)

2. Middle Tennessee Blvd between MLK and S E Broad St (sidewalk and curb & gutter work)

3. Medical Center Pkwy EB between I-24 and Thompson Ln (roadway improvements)

4. Middle Tennessee Blvd between MLK Blvd and SE Broad St (milling and temporary striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY 1-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/8, 5 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-24 to reinstall Lane Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling road blocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of cable barrier rail along I-24

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-24 EB to pour cable barrier rail post foundations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

• 9/21, 8 p.m.-5 a.m., The two right lanes will be closed for milling and paving operations. (MM 64)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings and bridge repair work.

• 9/22 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/25 at 5 a.m., The entrance ramp from Sulphur Springs Road to I-840 WB will be closed for concrete ramp repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for bridge work, striping, snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley Lane and SR-102

• 9/22 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/18 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain open.

• 9/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Jefferson Pike (SR-266) will be closed at its intersection with SR-102/Sam Ridley Parkway. A signed detour will be in place.