In observance of Memorial Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021. Some recreational facilities will be closed Saturday May 29 and Memorial Day.  Rover, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

The St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed Monday, May 31.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Monday, May 31. There will be no garbage pick-up on Memorial Day. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, June 1, and Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday June 2.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.  For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://tn-murfreesboro2.civicplus.com/807/Adams-Tennis-Complex.

Golf:  OId Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be open for business Memorial Day. To contact the Golf Department, visit  https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/.

For the 13th year, “The Healing Field of Flags Remembrance,” hosted by the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro, will feature a formation of hundreds of U.S. flags at 265 West Thompson Lane next to First United Methodist Church.  The event opens Saturday, May 29 at 8 a.m. and closes Monday, May 31 at 5 p.m. with a closing ceremony.  To order a flag, or volunteer, call 615-641-012.  Online sales end Wednesday, May 26. Visit www.HealingField.org/MurfreesboroTN21. Proceeds benefit youth and community service projects of The Exchange Club.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday, which is observed every year on the last Monday of May, was formerly known as Decoration Day and originated after the American Civil War to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war. By the 20th century, Memorial Day had been extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service.

City Hall business will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1.

For more information, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.


