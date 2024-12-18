MTSU Softball 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The 2025 Middle Tennessee softball schedule was released on Monday, and it includes and 21 home games at Blue Raider Softball Field.

The season opens with three tournaments away from home: The Spring Games in Leesburg, Fla. beginning Feb. 7, the Jacksonville/North Florida Tournament (Feb. 14-16), and the Mercer Tournament in Macon, Ga. (Feb. 21-22). The Spring Games feature two Power Four opponents in Louisville (who the Blue Raiders faced in the fall season) and Rutgers, in addition to Cleveland State and Radford. The Mercer Tournament will include Mercer, Jacksonville, and Alabama State.

The month of February rounds out at home with the Blue Raiders hosting the MTSU Tournament (Feb. 28-March 2) featuring Ball State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa.

Middle Tennessee softball wraps up its non-conference schedule hosting Florida Atlantic (March 3) and UT Martin (March 19) and Lipscomb on April 9. The non-conference away schedule features a trip to Austin Peay at the end of February and a trip to UAB on March 4, before taking on an SEC opponent in Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. on March 12. This marks the first time the Blue Raiders have taken on an SEC opponent since facing Alabama in the 2023 season during the NCAA Regionals.

The final non-conference away opponents are Memphis on March 26 and a trip to Nashville to take on Tennessee State University on April 2.

The Conference USA schedule features five home series and four away series. The away matchups consist of FIU (March 7-9), LA Tech (March 21-23), Liberty (April 4-6), and New Mexico State (April 25-27). The home series feature Sam Houston (March 14-16) and Kennesaw State (March 28-30) in March. The Blue Raiders will host Western Kentucky (April 11-13) and Jacksonville State (April 17-19) before rounding out the regular season hosting UTEP from May 2-4.

The Conference USA Tournament is being hosted by Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. from May 7-10.

Source: MTSU

