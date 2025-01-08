MTSU’s Vattiato Lands Academic All-District Honors

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The College Sports Communicators announced the 2024 Academic All-District Football Teams on Tuesday and Middle Tennessee’s Nicholas Vattiato was among the big winners. Vattiato, who was also named to the CUSA All-Academic Team earlier this year, had a 4.0 GPA in Exercise Science.

The Plantation, Fla., native started all 12 games last year and became just the second player in school history to record multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons. Vattiato threw for 3,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024 and registered 10 games of 200 or more yards passing.

Vattiato was selected to advance to the national ballot which will be voted on by CSC members. First, second and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced Jan. 28, 2025.

Source: MTSU

