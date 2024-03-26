MTSU’s Alderman Named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week

DALLAS – Middle Tennessee’s Chandler Alderman has been named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the conference office Monday. Alderman threw a no-hitter Saturday in a 10-0 win against Liberty.

The Poplar Grove, Ill., native struck out 11 batters while walking just three in eight innings. In just his second career start, the freshman lefthander threw the fourth no-hitter in Middle Tennessee history and the first in 20 years.

Alderman recorded the most strikeouts and the most innings pitched by a Blue Raider this season. He becomes the second Blue Raider freshman to throw a no-no and the third pitcher to throw a solo no-hitter in program history.

Source: MTSU