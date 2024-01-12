MTSU Names Bodie Reeder Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head football coach Derek Mason announced today the hiring of Bodie Reeder as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

“Bodie is the ‘it’ guy,” said Mason. “I learned through extensive interviews that he knows how to put players in position to get touches, make plays and buy into his system. This is important in today’s game because players want to know how they will be utilized. From the comments I received from Mike Gundy, Mike Bobo and Todd Monken, they all loved who he is, his strategy, and what he represents in terms of the game of football. I think we got the steal of the draft in Bodie Reeder.”

Reeder makes his way to MTSU after serving the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

In 2023, Reeder’s offense ranked ninth nationally in red zone efficiency, 15th in passing offense and 39th in total offense. Quarterback Theo Day ranked 15th nationally in passing yards while receiver Sam Schnee earned All-American honors after ranking seventh nationally in receiving yards with 1,041.

During the 2022 campaign, Reeder helped coach Day into a First Team All-MVFC passer. Day led the conference in pass efficiency (169.0), passing touchdowns (26), passing yards (3,121) and total offense (289.7) as UNI posted the most efficient offense in the league with 444.9 yards per game and the MVFC’s best third down conversion percentage (52%).

Reeder has coached in three bowl games and four Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoff games and has been a part of one conference championship.

Full Story: MTSU

More Sports News