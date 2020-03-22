MPD Detective graduates from National Forensic Academy

A Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) sergeant becomes the fourth departmental staff member to graduate from the University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy (NFA).

Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey was presented a diploma at a graduation ceremony held at the UT Conference Center Bldg. Friday, March 13.

Massey successfully completed the NFA 10-week extensive training program, receiving more than 400 hours of classroom training work and field practicum.

The Academy is funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and is designed to prepare crime scene investigators to recognize key elements and to improve the process of evidence recovery and submission, including evidence identification, collection and preservation.

The program covered many topics including, but not limited to the following: Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, Crime Scene Management, Computer Sketching, Courtroom Testimony, Criminal Investigative Analysis, DNA, Firearms and Toolmark Identification, Footwear and Tire Impressions, Forensic Fire Investigation, Latent Fingerprint Processing, Photography (Digital and Videotaping), Serial Number Restoration, Shooting Incident Reconstruction, Trace Evidence, Death Investigation, Manners of Death, Forensic Anthropology, and Forensic Entomology.

Massey joins several other department members, Captain Nathan McDaniel, Lieutenant Mike Taylor and Sergeant Katrina Henderson, who have graduated from the Academy.