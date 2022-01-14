MURFREESBORO– In an effort to connect local residents to employers with open positions, the City of Murfreesboro is partnering with Rutherford Works and American Job Center to host the MLK Day of Service Career Expo at Patterson Park Community Center Thursday, January 20. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. recruiters from local companies will be available to answer questions and take applications from area job seekers.

The career expo is free and open to anyone seeking employment for either full-time or part-time jobs. Business casual or professional dress is highly recommended, and applicants are advised to bring several resumés along with a valid I.D. Approximately 30 employers and agencies are expected to attend.

“We are very excited to partner with Rutherford Works and American Job Center to host this great event for our community,” said Dr. Gernell Jenkins, superintendent at Patterson Park Community Center. “We are committed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream to meet the community needs by providing opportunities and access for career advancement. With the assistance of the employers scheduled to attend along with community organizations and local non-profits, we all can make a difference.”

For more information about the career expo, contact Derek Blake at 615-893-7439 or [email protected], or visit MurfreesboroParks.com.

