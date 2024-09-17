Miranda Lambert Adds Hardy, Lukas Nelson, and More to October Benefit Concert

Having just released her latest critically acclaimed album, Postcards from Texas, Miranda Lambert will treat fans to a live performance of new songs and fan-favorites from her award-winning catalog of hits as she takes center stage on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn. With the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m. local time, the woman known for being one of country music’s most beloved animal advocates has called on some of her favorite animal-loving friends and musicians to raise funds and visibility for shelter pets nationwide through her nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation.

Music For Mutts, the 15th anniversary celebration of MuttNation presented by Tractor Supply, will see Lambert joined by HARDY, Lukas Nelson, Jake Worthington and very special surprise guests for a show that promises an exciting and fun-filled evening for a great cause.

“This is a very special event for me,” said Lambert, “and I’m so honored that the artists I asked to join me, who are all such big animal lovers, agreed to help. What also makes it special is that there’s an open-to-the-public dog adoption event right before the concert – so if you’re thinking about adding a four-legged member to your family you need to be there from 4-6 p.m. And anyone who knows anything about me knows that helping shelter pets is what I use my voice for when I’m not singing, so you can bet I’ll be singing and talking all night long! Hope to see you there!”

The adoption event at Ascend Park, adjacent to the amphitheater, will include participating shelters Crossroads Campus, Metro Animal Care & Control, Nashville Humane, Nashville Pittie, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Wags & Walks and Williamson County Animal Center. In addition, the Dog Aging Project will be onsite to share information about how people and animals impact each other’s aging processes – and fans can sign their dogs up to participate in the project.

Limited tickets to the show remain via LiveNation.com. The event is made possible with support from presenting sponsor Tractor Supply Company as well as Gibson Gives.

