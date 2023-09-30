Madame Tussaud Nashville Welcomes Kacey Musgraves Figure

We’re getting ‘Butterflies’ because multiple Grammy Award-winning country music sensation Kacey Musgraves has revealed her highly anticipated new wax figure in Music City at Madame Tussauds Nashville. Mirroring her outfit from the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Musgraves’ figure is wearing a white lace jumpsuit styled with a nose stud, gold rings and hoop earrings as well as donated heels. To create the ultimate interactive experience, guests and fans can perform a duet with Musgraves’ figure as they sing along to her most popular songs from her four chart topping studio albums “Same Trailer Different Park” (2013), “Pageant Material” (2015), “Golden Hour” (2018) and “Star-Crossed” (2021).

“As a country music icon, there is no better artist we’d like to welcome to the Madame Tussauds Nashville family than Kacey Musgraves,” said Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Monica Jackson. “She is one of country music’s most beloved stars and we’re honored for guests to welcome and sing with her at our attraction.”

The American country singer has won six Grammy Awards, five Country Music Association Awards and three Academy of Country Music Awards. Most recently, Musgraves secured the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with a duet with Zach Bryan, “I Remember Everything.” Her latest album ”Star-crossed”, debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Album sales chart and earned critical praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NY Times and many more. “Star-crossed” is the follow up to Musgraves’ groundbreaking 2018 album “Golden Hour” which distinguished her as only the third artist to ever take home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2022 Musgraves was honored by Time Magazine as one of its ‘Women of the Year,’ and GLAAD honored her with their prestigious Vanguard Award at its Media Awards gala.

“What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment. You all did an amazing job.” said Kacey Musgraves.

We are not Blowin’ Smoke – Musgraves’ new figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London-based artists. Madame Tussauds studio artists worked closely with Musgraves and her team of make-up artists and hairstylists to capture her exact measurements, hair color, eye color, skin tone and complexion.

Giddy up, and go visit Musgraves’ new figure beginning Friday, Sept. 29. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/nashville/ and plan their next A-list experience.