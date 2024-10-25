Life-saving Medical Devices Placed on All Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Trucks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 25, 2024) – The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) recently put into service new equipment that provide hands-free chest compressions on cardiac arrest victims. The LUCAS (Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System) mechanical chest compression is an innovative medical device placed on all MFRD trucks.

This cutting-edge, life-saving device will help MFRD deliver consistent and effective care during emergency resuscitations, enhancing their ability to serve the community. With the LUCAS, chest compressions will remain continuous and reliable, even during transport or complex situations, allowing MFRD staff more time to focus on other critical aspects of patient care.

The benefits of this machine are huge, not only for the potential survival of citizens but also for firefighters as EMS providers. Nearly 80% of calls at MFRD are emergency medical calls, where seconds can mean survival.

“The LUCAS device is more than just a piece of equipment—it’s a game-changer. It allows us to maintain effective CPR for extended periods without fatigue, improving our ability to save lives,” said Jamie Layhew, Assistant Chief. “Having these devices on all frontline apparatus is something many departments are moving toward, and we are fortunate to have support from city staff and council to make this happen. Anytime you can add a piece of life-saving equipment to the fleet and improve cardiac arrest outcomes for your citizens and visitors, you feel like you have hit a home run for patient care.”

The department said the new initiative significantly advances its emergency response capabilities. This technology supports firefighters in delivering top-notch medical assistance to enhance Murfreesboro’s residents’ overall safety and well-being. MFRD is proud to lead the way in adopting innovative solutions that make a real difference.

Visit https://youtu.be/dy51lJciJKE?si=0F0TNR0700XnEdkC for a video produced by Murfreesboro City TV on the LUCAS device.

