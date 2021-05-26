LFRD Pushes for Businesses to Create Emergency Response Plans

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s office is urging local businesses to have plans in place to help first responders should an emergency arise.

Emergency response plans typically include ways to have accountability for employees during evacuations, internal emergency responders programs, as well as fire and medical evacuation plans, inclement weather plans and what to do in the case of a haz-mat situation.

“Emergency response plans can make a huge difference when seconds matter,” says Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “We understand that an emergency situation is not the time to try and inform your personnel of emergency plans so we want to take time before emergencies to sit down and meet with businesses and work out these important details so that everyone is prepared should the time come to call 911.”

Any business owner or operator is welcome to contact the Fire Marshal’s office to work out an emergency response plan that can help both businesses and first responders. For more information, contact Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley at [email protected]


