Learn How to Uncover Your Family Stories During Family History Day at the Tennessee State Library

From beginners to seasoned genealogists, anyone can learn how to discover their family stories at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ Family History Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. with research assistance available all day.

This year’s Family History Day featured presentation is “Welcome Home: Unlocking History Through the Places We Live”, led by Librarian Trent Hanner. In the presentation, attendees will learn tools to discover the stories of their community by learning how to research the places where we live and work.

Although the Family History Day event is free, reservations are required due to limited seating. To make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd.

“We are excited to celebrate both Family History Month and Archives Month by moving our annual Family History Day event to October,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Having traditionally hosted this event the Saturday after Thanksgiving, we hope our new date will allow even more Tennesseans to attend.”

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans. The Library and Archives’ collections include state and county records, censuses and genealogical information, military records, penitentiary records, newspapers, city directories and telephone books, maps, photographs, general reference materials and more.

“The Library & Archives has a wide range of physical and online resources to help our patrons research properties,” said James Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “During this year’s Family History Day our team of experts will help guests utilize our collections to help them discover their unique family stories.”

On Family History Day, Library & Archives staff and volunteers from the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives will assist visitors as they trace their family history and show them how to preserve and care for their family letters, photographs and mementos. To begin their research, attendees are encouraged to bring any information already they have, including names, dates, addresses, etc.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.

The Library & Archives is open for research throughout the year, Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The interactive exhibit lobby, featuring displays that highlight some of the state’s most precious historical documents, is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

Family History Day is hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives and the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives.

For more information about Family History Day or to make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd. For more information about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email [email protected] or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.