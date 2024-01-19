Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-18-24-2024

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8pm– 5am: There will be alternating single lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8pm – 5am: There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

· 1/21, 4 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions at MM 120 for utility relocations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Nightly, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for moving barrier rail and bridge texture coating.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41(U.S. 70, S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (LM 18.35) to Menzler Road (LM 20.43) in Nashville.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette from 2nd Street to Lewis Street for survey and sawcutting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily & Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for grade work and storm drain installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

· Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

· 1/22-1/24 continuously, Old Jefferson Pike will be closed with its intersection with SR-266 for utility installation. Road closure expected to be in place for 2 weeks. A signed detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk Improvements along SR24 Phase II (Local Program)

· Daily, 9AM – 3PM, There will be lane closures from SR171 to Park Glenn Dr for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 from north of Lovers Lane (L.M. 8.71) to US 70 (SR 26) (L.M. 10.50)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures near McGregor St for paving operations and the installation of traffic control lane shifts.

WILSON COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic lane closures and flagging operations for construction activities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

· 1/22 – 1/24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lane Closure for milling and paving on I-24. One lane of traffic to remain open at all times.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Testing on the Tennessee River Bridge

· 1/24, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Testing on the Tennessee River Bridge will require one lane of traffic to be closed

GILES COUNTY I-65

Expansion Joint Repair

· 1/24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alternating northbound lane closures (MM 14)

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.