Lady Vols Fall At Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – January 14, 2024 – The Lady Vols suffered their first SEC loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, falling to Texas A&M in Reed Arena, 71-56.

Junior Sara Puckett led Tennessee (10-6, 3-1 SEC) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Jewel Spear was close behind with 11 points, and fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson ended the day with 10 as UT saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Aicha Coulibaly was the high scorer for the Aggies (14-3, 2-2 SEC), finishing with 19 points. Sahara Jones and Endyia Rogers were also in double figures with 15 each.

NEXT UP: UT is back on the road on Thursday at Mississippi State, tipping at 6 p.m. CT (7 ET) on SEC Network.

Source: UT Sports

