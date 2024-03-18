Lady Raiders go Back-to-Back as CUSA Champions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — March 16, 2024 – Middle Tennessee roared past Liberty, 67-51, on Saturday afternoon in Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center, claiming their second consecutive Conference USA Tournament title and earning an automatic bid into the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Anastasiia Boldyreva was dynamite on Saturday, scoring a team-high 21 points while making a career-high three three-pointers, never missing a shot beyond the arc. She also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots. Ta’Mia Scott starred late in the second half, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. She also blocked a team-high three shots. CUSA Tournament MVP Savannah Wheeler scored 15 points while dishing out a team-high nine assists. She also nabbed three steals. Jalynn Gregory was the final Lady Raider in double figures, scoring 11 points, all in the first half, helping power MTSU to a 20-4 run in the second quarter.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News