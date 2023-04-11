La Vergne Police Officer Placed on Leave after Accidental Weapon Discharge

La Vergne Police Department is investigating an accidental weapon discharge that was allegedly made by an officer recently, according to WKRN.

The command staff of La Vergne Police Department was made aware of the incident on April 5.

The details in this “accidental discharge” incident have not been made public but a spokesperson has confirmed that the officer has been placed on paid leave.

Officials told News 2 that the incident is currently being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The La Vergne Police Department said they are also conducting an internal investigation and is fully cooperating with the TBI.

No other information has been released at this time.