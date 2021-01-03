La Vergne Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in La Vergne early Saturday morning.

A resident called 911 after waking up to black smoke in the home on the 400 block of Jefferson Pike around 4:45 a.m. Crews were able to quickly knock out the fire, which is believed to be electrical in nature.

“Our guys did a great job,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “This is why we train so hard, so we can preserve life and property when putting out fires.”

No injuries were reported. The home suffered some fire, smoke and water damage.