La Vergne Enters Phase 2 of Drought Management Plan

A voluntary water conservation notice has been issued for the City of La Vergne. The city has entered phase 2 of the Drought Management Plan and residents are asked to limit water usage for non-essential activities.

Rutherford County has entered a D2 drought status which requires voluntary water conservation within La Vergne. Non-essential usage includes:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other exterior paved areas, except by the City for public safety.

Filling or refilling a swimming pool.

Noncommercial washing of privately owned motor vehicles, trailers, and boats.

Any use of water from a fire hydrant except for fighting fires or use by the City.

Watering of lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs, or other plants.

Watering any portion of a recreational field, etc. From the potable water system.

Use of water for dust control or compaction during construction.

Mandatory water restrictions will only be required should the City enter phase 3 of the drought management plan which will be closely monitored by city staff and water treatment plant staff.

