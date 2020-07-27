The City of La Vergne Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Project has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, awarding more than $2.6 million for improvements to Murfreesboro Road.

The project’s purpose is to install sidewalks along the entirety of Murfreesboro Road as well as crosswalks to every lighted intersection.

“This is another step forward for our great city,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We are providing safe alternatives for traveling down Murfreesboro Road while also improving the look of the entire area.”

The grant will be funded with $2,675,750 in federal CMAQ funds and will require a match from the city of $86,150. The total project cost and the federal and local match amounts are subject to change.

“I am so excited for La Vergne to receive this grant for sidewalks and crosswalks along Murfreesboro Road,” says Vice-Mayor Melisa Brown. “This will greatly improve the City’s walkability and safety on the main thoroughfare. It’s a win for all La Vergne residents.”

The project has been a long time coming, says Alderman Steve Noe. “I think this is a great asset to the city. I believe it’s something that we have needed for a long time not only for safety but also to improve the looks of Murfreesboro Road.”

Alderman Calvin Jones commented, “I think it’s a well needed project and will really benefit the citizens of La Vergne and anyone else who travels along Murfreesboro Road.”

This project must have the construction funding authorized by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) by July 16, 2023.