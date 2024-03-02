Jones Company Acquired by Houston Based Communities

The Jones Company, a Nashville-based homebuilder, has been acquired by CastleRock Communities, a Daiwa House US homebuilder based in Houston, Texas.

Ranked among the top 50 homebuilders in the United States, CastleRock Communities has a presence in Texas, Arizona and now, Tennessee. Since its inception in 2004, CastleRock Communities has successfully built more than 16,000 homes. Much like The Jones Company, CastleRock Communities shares a rich legacy of success and a dedicated focus on meeting customer needs.

The Jones Company CEO, Ken Stricker, noted, “We are delighted about this new collaboration with CastleRock Communities, and I am confident that they will maintain the commitment to excellence that we have upheld for our existing clients for more than 90 years. By combining our local expertise with their national growth, this transition is poised to deliver continued success to Tennessee home buyers.”

CastleRock Communities is deeply committed to maintaining the same level of service that The Jones Company has consistently provided. This commitment extends to ensuring a seamless transition and preserving the legacy of quality and customer satisfaction that The Jones Company has established.

Lance Wright, CastleRock CEO commented, “We are very excited about this transaction. We were very impressed by The Jones Company’s team and Nashville was our primary target for expansion due to its vibrant economy and excellent new home market. We look forward to carrying on with the strong legacy the Jones name is known for.”

Whelan Advisory acted as financial advisor to The Jones Company.