Alex Mitchell is a semi-finalist for the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award for 6A. He has played a key role in Riverdale High School’s success this year leading up to the playoffs. The award itself will not be given until November 23rd but this is a great honor to be recognized alongside the best athletes in the state.

Also joining is the Warriors head coach Will Kriesky. He goes into detail about how important Mitchell has been on and off the field as a leader.

Riverdale faces off against Lebanon Friday, November 12 as they look to advance past the second round of the playoffs.