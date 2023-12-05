International Ice Hockey Federation Mandating Neck Guards

December 5, 2023 – In lieu of Adam Johnson’s tragic death a little over four weeks ago, the International Ice Hockey Federation is mandating neck guards be worn by players during any IIHF-run competition, including the Olympics and World Championship.

The mandate covers only games and tournaments governed by the IIHF and excludes professional leagues like the NHL, KHL, or SM-Liiga. The NHL has no rules or mandates for wearing cut-proof equipment, leaving that up to players’ discretion. However such protocol could be added to the next collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players Association.

