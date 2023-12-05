International Ice Hockey Federation Mandating Neck Guards

December 5, 2023 – In lieu of Adam Johnson’s tragic death a little over four weeks ago, the International Ice Hockey Federation is mandating neck guards be worn by players during any IIHF-run competition, including the Olympics and World Championship.

The mandate covers only games and tournaments governed by the IIHF and excludes professional leagues like the NHL, KHL, or SM-Liiga. The NHL has no rules or mandates for wearing cut-proof equipment, leaving that up to players’ discretion. However such protocol could be added to the next collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players Association.

The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee, has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions. Read more on https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a ⤵️https://t.co/lddz8IlJWR pic.twitter.com/3L3jy0nQYq — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 4, 2023

Source: Nashhockeynow.com

More Sports News