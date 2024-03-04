In & Out Burger is Coming to Lebanon

In-and-Out is coming to Lebanon!

The burger chain’s site- plan for Lebanon is a 3,885 square foot building featuring a drive-thru, plus ample parking.

The 75-year-old restaurant will be located on South Hartmann Dr. The property is currently vacant in front of Home Depot.

“I think the residents and community of Lebanon will be excited to welcome In & Out Burger. Millions of people consider this to be the best burger out there! And I can’t wait to order off their not-so-secret menu! Sarah Haston, our Economic Development Director, and I have been working hard on recruiting the iconic burger joint since they announced they were adding corporate offices and bringing their brand to middle Tennessee,” Mayor Rick Bell said.

The well-known West Coast brand submitted a site plan on February 13th that will be reviewed at this month’s planning commission meeting on Tuesday, March 26th, at 5:00 pm.

The meeting will be held in person at City Hall.

“Lebanon residents always tell me we need more restaurant choices, and I promise that Sarah Haston & I are working very hard to make that happen. I am excited about In & Out Burger choosing to be in Lebanon, and I believe if you are looking at expanding in Middle Tennessee, then you should consider our city,” Mayor Bell said on Facebook.

California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.