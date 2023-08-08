Huddle Jam to Feature Callista Clark, Austin Williams & More

On Saturday, August 26, the Robertson County Flag Football League will host its 1st Huddle Jam.

The event will be held at The Center, 401 Main Street in Springfield, featuring performances by Callista Clark, Austin Williams, Clayton Q, Quad City DJ’s.

Tickets available to the event are general admission and floor seating starting at $35. Purchase tickets online here.

Robertson County Flag Football League (RCFFL) was created as a non-profit organization to bring flag football to the youth of Robertson County and surrounding areas. The organization gives the local youth an opportunity to participate in an organized sport at minimal costs.

The purpose of the organization is to allow any and all youth who wish to participate in an organized sport that opportunity regardless of his or her economic means. Through their partnership with the NFL, the organization is able to bring a high level of flag football competition to this community. Our biggest mission, however, is providing a mentorship program that encourages vulnerable and/or at-risk youth to strive towards becoming productive and caring citizens.