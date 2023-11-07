Hootie and the Blowfish to Bring Summer Tour to Nashville

Hootie & the Blowfish returns to the road in 2024, as the foursome sets out on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 27th at Bridgestone Arena.

The group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first full tour since 2019.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflects Bryan in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

General onsale begins Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access on November 7, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

Citi is the official card of the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi’s Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a backstage tour and photo on stage, VIP lounge access, autographed merch and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.