Honest Work by Honest Men: The Concrete Gentlemen are Your Top Concrete Contractors in Middle Tennessee

Your concrete project is an investment in your home you’ve dreamed of for years. Trust the work to a group of gentlemen at the top of their industry who will treat your home like their own. With decades of experience across their ownership team and a dedication to quality workmanship, The Concrete Gentlemen will deliver a beautiful concrete project that stands the test of time.

The Concrete Gentlemen of Middle Tennessee

Antonio, Tim, and Jim are The Concrete Gentlemen, and they work diligently to meet your needs and provide you with a superior result. Antonio and Tim, the company’s first founders, began their concrete business after working together at a large foundation repair company.

Initially, the two focused on jobs like pouring and sealing concrete, working hard into the evenings and over long weekends to build a client list. As time passed, they got busier, and it became apparent to Antonio and Tim that a real business opportunity was flourishing, and they struck out on their own. In June 2019, their concrete contractor business, The Concrete Gentlemen, officially began. Their mission emphasizes their shared values of quality workmanship, outstanding custom service, and competitive pricing.

The success of their mission is demonstrated by the quality of workers they’ve brought on board, which includes several former clients. One of the team’s early clients, Jim, was so impressed with the quality of work on his home that he joined the company as an owner! A veteran and engineer by trade in the military, Jim added valuable experience and rounded out the ownership team of The Concrete Gentlemen.

Quality Work Done by True Gentlemen

The key difference that sets The Concrete Gentlemen apart is their dedication to their work. It matters to them that your home and project are treated with respect and that you receive a beautiful result with healthy concrete that lasts. Their goal is to alleviate any stress you might have in moving forward with a project on your home.

The Concrete Gentlemen has multiple teams that are skilled in different kinds of concrete work so that they don’t have to rely on subcontractors. On the rare occasions when subcontractors are required, they are extensively vetted to ensure that their level of work is up to par with what the company expects.

“Gentlemen” Is More Than Just a Name

The Concrete Gentlemen embody the respectability that the name gentleman evokes. They thrive off performing quality work and providing excellent customer satisfaction with every job. From the first phone call to the final result, communication is vital, so The Concrete Gentlemen will keep you informed and engaged as the work goes on.

You’ll be thrilled with the quality of the end result and appreciate the level of service you experience throughout the job.

Bring Your Dreams to Life

As a top-quality concrete contractor, The Concrete Gentlemen understand that concrete projects are an investment and want to help bring your dream home to life. Whether you have existing concrete work that needs to be fixed or maintained or you have an entirely new project that they can help design and complete, the gentleman will respect your investment and work with you to deliver an outstanding result. They also provide you with an honest representation of the project’s cost and offer competitive pricing compared to other concrete contractors in the area.

Wide Range of Specialties

Concrete is more than just driveways and foundations! While you can trust The Concrete Gentlemen to produce excellent results with those services, they have a wide range of specialty services that they offer, including:

Stamped Concrete: A beautiful, durable option for sidewalks, pathways, pool decks, or patios! Stamped concrete patios are some of the most sought-after new backyard design services.

Retaining Walls: Adding a retaining wall creates a visually attractive but functional component to your yard. Retaining walls support soil and prevent runoff while also creating visual interest.

Concrete Sealing: Maintain the health and beauty of your concrete by sealing it from the elements.

Pressure Washing: Pressure washing with The Concrete Gentlemen leaves your home clean and fresh from top to bottom!

Hardscaping: After installing your concrete deck or stamped concrete patio, incorporate additional hardscaping materials to weave through your backyard landscape.

Land Clearing: Prepare your home or commercial site for construction with their superior land clearing services.

Reach Out to The Concrete Gentlemen to Get Started Today!

The Concrete Gentlemen is a veteran- and minority-owned business at the top of the concrete contractor industry in the Greater Nashville Area. With a staff of more than thirty workers and multiple teams, they have an excellent response time, so your job gets on the books quickly, and the work is completed with the highest quality possible.

With a culture of treating their customers and employees with respect and integrity, your concrete project is in the best hands with The Concrete Gentlemen!

Call the gentlemen at (931) 563-2187 to start planning your concrete project today.