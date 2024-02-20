Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 20, 2024

These are the health scores for February 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 98
|Insta'Grab Mobile Cart
|64 Judge Walter B Harris Dr Jackson, TN 38305
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 88
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Mean Mexican Mobile
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1560 Murfresboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 98
|Far East
|1529 East Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 97
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Hardee's #1501796
|255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 96
|Main Event Kitchen
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 95
|Salads on Demand
|2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 99
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 96
|Burger King # 24046
|1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 15, 2024 | 99
|Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille
|999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 99
|Sonic #5
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 98
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 98
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 15, 2024 | 99
|Wendy's #645
|490 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Wingate by Wyndham
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grill Bar
|999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Mitchell Neilson Elem School
|Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl
|Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Montessori Weaver FS
|111 E. MTCS Rd., Bldg 2 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Burger King 00140
|1661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 99
|Sabaidee Cafe
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 93
|Mimi's Cafe
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 96
|Genghis Grill
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 98
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile Unit
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Delicias Colombiana Restaurant
|2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 95
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Genghis Grill Bar
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2250 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Mimi's Cafe Bar
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Jamba Juice
|3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Alo Michoacana #2
|1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 99
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Shelli's Coffee and Social
|352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|China Spring
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 90
|Sonic Drive In #3
|1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 98
|Bradley Elementary School
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Adams Place Pool
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Daniel-Mckee Food Service
|2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Smyrna Elem School Food Service
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Hardee's #1501838
|1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 99
|Adams Place Soda Shop
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 93
|Jeremiah's Italian Ice
|3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Nom Nom Sushi
|234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Big Daddy's Handlebar
|2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 97
|Juicy Seafood Bar
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Ingram Book Company
|1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 95
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.