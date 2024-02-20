Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 20, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
64

These are the health scores for February 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 98
View
Insta'Grab Mobile Cart
64 Judge Walter B Harris Dr Jackson, TN 38305
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Rock-N-Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 88
View
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Mean Mexican Mobile
2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1560 Murfresboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Ms Marian's Cafe
1513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 98
View
Far East
1529 East Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 97
View
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Hardee's #1501796
255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 96
View
Main Event Kitchen
1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 95
View
Salads on Demand
2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 99
View
The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary
2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar
3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 96
View
Burger King # 24046
1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 99
View
Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille
999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 99
View
Sonic #5
2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 98
View
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 98
View
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 99
View
Wendy's #645
490 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Sonic #5
2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 98
View
Wingate by Wyndham
118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grill Bar
999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Burger King # 24046
1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 99
View
Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille
999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 99
View
Mitchell Neilson Elem School
Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl
Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Montessori Weaver FS
111 E. MTCS Rd., Bldg 2 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Burger King 00140
1661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 99
View
Sabaidee Cafe
505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 93
View
Mimi's Cafe
2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 96
View
Genghis Grill
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 98
View
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile Unit
4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Delicias Colombiana Restaurant
2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 95
View
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar
1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Genghis Grill Bar
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2250 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Mimi's Cafe Bar
2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Jamba Juice
3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Alo Michoacana #2
1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 99
View
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Shelli's Coffee and Social
352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
China Spring
1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 90
View
Sonic Drive In #3
1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 98
View
Bradley Elementary School
511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Daniel-Mckee Food Service
2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Smyrna Elem School Food Service
1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Domino's Pizza 5493
118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Hardee's #1501838
1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 99
View
Adams Place Soda Shop
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 93
View
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Nom Nom Sushi
234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Big Daddy's Handlebar
2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 97
View
Adams Place Soda Shop
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 93
View
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Smyrna Elem School Food Service
1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Nom Nom Sushi
234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Juicy Seafood Bar
267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Daniel-Mckee Food Service
2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Ingram Book Company
1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 95
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here