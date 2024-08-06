Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 6, 2024

These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|94
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service
|100
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|8/6/2024
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|8/6/2024
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|96
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Wood Pointe HOA Pool
|95
|431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|98
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/6/2024
|Kingsbury HOA
|82
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|SMA Thai Sushi
|96
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/6/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|94
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|88
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|96
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/6/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|94
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|100
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Zorba Cafe
|100
|1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Saratoga Park Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|98
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Whataburger Restaurant
|100
|1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Burger King
|99
|819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|96
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Panda Express
|100
|150 Movie Row Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Select Inn Pool
|90
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|91
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Whitts Barbecue
|96
|105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Dali Food Restaurant
|70
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|96
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Arby's
|100
|2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|96
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Cook Out
|99
|1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Taco Bell #35126
|100
|565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Maples Pool
|100
|5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Koji Express
|100
|1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|94
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Joses Kitchen Restaurant
|98
|721 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Southern Meadows Pool
|92
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 1
|97
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
|91
|352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|96
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|98
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hardee's Restaurant
|98
|1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Slice n Spin
|99
|107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Stones River Country Club Pool
|98
|1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Mimi's Cafe
|100
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|98
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|96
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|94
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|94
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|99
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|92
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|98
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool
|100
|350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/2/2024
|Camino Real
|100
|105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
|98
|5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|96
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
|100
|479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Cracker Barrell #11
|100
|2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool
|100
|11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|94
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Panda Express
|99
|2925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Cobalt Row Pool
|96
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool
|90
|111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Stones River Country Club Restaurant
|96
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044
|100
|311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Camino Real
|83
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Marcos Pizza #8537
|100
|5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Culver's
|100
|2993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|100
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Zaxby's
|96
|2678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|94
|900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Microtel Hotel
|100
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|McDonald's
|98
|2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front
|99
|2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|The Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|100
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Gyro Club
|100
|900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Sonic #5
|100
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Captain D's
|74
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Captain D's #3502
|100
|323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Arby's #7860
|99
|1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est
|99
|7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Burger King #1146
|100
|833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Champy's Chicken
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|96
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|ARBY'S
|100
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Weston Park Main Pool
|93
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|82
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|94
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Sir Pizza
|97
|1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|El Patron Taqueria
|99
|1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|98
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Puckett's Murfreesboro Bar
|98
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Burger King #21362
|96
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Jeffersons
|98
|1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Subway 38186
|99
|1876 almaville road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|82
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|93
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
