Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 6, 2024

These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Woodmont Hoa Pool 94 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 8/6/2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 96 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint 8/6/2024 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 96 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Wood Pointe HOA Pool 95 431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 98 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 8/6/2024 Kingsbury HOA 82 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 SMA Thai Sushi 96 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 8/6/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 94 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 88 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 96 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/6/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Savannah Ridge Pool 94 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 100 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Zorba Cafe 100 1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Saratoga Park Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Wingate by Wyndham Pool 98 118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Whataburger Restaurant 100 1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Dunkin Donuts 99 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Burger King 99 819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 96 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Panda Express 100 150 Movie Row Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Select Inn Pool 90 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 91 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Whitts Barbecue 96 105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Dali Food Restaurant 70 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Red Roof Inn Pool 96 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Arby's 100 2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 96 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Cook Out 99 1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Taco Bell #35126 100 565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 100 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Maples Pool 100 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Koji Express 100 1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 94 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Joses Kitchen Restaurant 98 721 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Southern Meadows Pool 92 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Barfield Baseball Concessions 1 97 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina 91 352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hampton Inn and Suite Pool 96 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 98 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Residence Inn Pool 98 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 3343 Memorial Pool 98 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hardee's Restaurant 98 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Barts Kitchen & Bakery 100 117 E Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Slice n Spin 99 107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Stones River Country Club Pool 98 1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Mimi's Cafe 100 2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 98 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 96 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Adams Place Pool 94 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 94 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Puckett's Murfreesboro 99 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 92 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Vintage at the Avenue Pool 98 1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool 100 350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/2/2024 Camino Real 100 105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool 100 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 98 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 96 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067 100 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Cracker Barrell #11 100 2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 100 11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Best Western Swimming Pool 94 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Panda Express 99 2925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Cobalt Row Pool 96 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool 90 111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Stones River Country Club Restaurant 96 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044 100 311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Camino Real 83 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Marcos Pizza #8537 100 5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Culver's 100 2993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Stones River Apartment Pool 100 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Zaxby's 96 2678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill 94 900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Microtel Hotel 100 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 7/31/2024 McDonald's 98 2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front 99 2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 The Learning Zone Berkshire FE 100 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Gyro Club 100 900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Sonic #5 100 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Captain D's 74 239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Captain D's #3502 100 323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Arby's #7860 99 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est 99 7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Burger King #1146 100 833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Bill Rice Ranch Pool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Champy's Chicken 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 96 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Dunkin Donuts 98 2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 96 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 ARBY'S 100 1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Weston Park Main Pool 93 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 82 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Westbury Farms Pool 100 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Panther Creek Parc Pool 94 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Sir Pizza 97 1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 7/30/2024 El Patron Taqueria 99 1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 98 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Puckett's Murfreesboro Bar 98 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Burger King #21362 96 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Jeffersons 98 1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Subway 38186 99 1876 almaville road Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Aunty K's Childcare FE 82 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Weston Park Adult Pool 93 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

