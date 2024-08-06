Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 6, 2024

7

These are the health scores for July 30 to August 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Woodmont Hoa Pool945023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine8/6/2024
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool962537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint8/6/2024
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool964120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Wood Pointe HOA Pool95431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Stonebridge at Three Rivers982236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up8/6/2024
Kingsbury HOA823507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
SMA Thai Sushi966177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037Food Service Follow-Up8/6/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Staybridge Suites Pool1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool943310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa882565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool963310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/6/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Savannah Ridge Pool94398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool1002130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Zorba Cafe1001610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine8/5/2024
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Saratoga Park Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/5/2024
Wingate by Wyndham Pool98118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/5/2024
Whataburger Restaurant1001924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Dunkin Donuts99561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Burger King99819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Holiday Inn Pool961453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool96111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Panda Express100150 Movie Row Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Select Inn Pool902424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool91915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Whitts Barbecue96105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Dali Food Restaurant702314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Red Roof Inn Pool962282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Arby's1002104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool961850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Cook Out991682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Taco Bell #35126100565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool1002230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/5/2024
Maples Pool1005724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/5/2024
Koji Express1001010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool94398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Joses Kitchen Restaurant98721 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Southern Meadows Pool92111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Barfield Baseball Concessions 197697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina91352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Hyatt Place Pool1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool96325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool98285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Residence Inn Pool981409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
3343 Memorial Pool983343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hardee's Restaurant981685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/2/2024
Barts Kitchen & Bakery100117 E Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/2/2024
Slice n Spin99107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/2/2024
Stones River Country Club Pool981830 Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Mimi's Cafe1002625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/2/2024
Landmark Apartment Pool982827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
The Social Blue Apartments Pool962707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/2/2024
Adams Place Pool941925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool981335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool941819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Puckett's Murfreesboro99114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/2/2024
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool921280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Vintage at the Avenue Pool981349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool100350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/2/2024
Camino Real100105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool1001830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante985270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Baymont by Wyndham Pool100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool96635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067100479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Cracker Barrell #111002115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool10011747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Best Western Swimming Pool94168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Panda Express992925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Cobalt Row Pool961955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool90111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Stones River Country Club Restaurant961830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Five Guys Burger And Fries #1044100311 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Cobalt Row Hot Tub981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Innsbrooke Wading Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Camino Real833919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
Marcos Pizza #85371005299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Culver's1002993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Stones River Apartment Pool100205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Zaxby's962678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill94900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Microtel Hotel100151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up7/31/2024
McDonald's982485 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine7/31/2024
AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front992626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
The Learning Zone Berkshire FE1001706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Gyro Club100900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Sonic #51002630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Captain D's74239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Captain D's #3502100323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Arby's #7860991270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est997273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Burger King #1146100833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Bill Rice Ranch Pool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Champy's Chicken1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #196220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Dunkin Donuts982201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up7/30/2024
Weston Park Kiddie Pool963026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
ARBY'S1001901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Weston Park Main Pool933026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool82210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Westbury Farms Pool1002620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Panther Creek Parc Pool943625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Sir Pizza971902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up7/30/2024
El Patron Taqueria991112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #298220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Puckett's Murfreesboro Bar98114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Burger King #21362961763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Jeffersons981916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up7/30/2024
Subway 38186991876 almaville road Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up7/30/2024
Aunty K's Childcare FE824050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Weston Park Adult Pool933026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

