Grilled Cheeserie to Debut Bistro Concept at Frist Museum

The Frist Art Museum and The Grilled Cheeserie announced Café Cheeserie, a creative new concept from The Grilled Cheeserie featuring a new fromage-focused, bistro-inspired menu, weekly and seasonal specials, as well as many favorites from the Hillsboro location and Food Truck. Opening to the public on Thursday, September 5, Café Cheeserie will be serving all hours the Frist is open.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Café Cheeserie in the museum as a fun, high-quality amenity and destination for our guests and neighbors,” said Frist Art Museum executive director and CEO Seth Feman. “There are many rich connections to be made between the visual and culinary arts. With their elevated yet approachable menu and our shared hospitality and service values, we look forward to a wonderful partnership.”

Along with their popular scratch-made sandwiches, seasonal soups, and salads, Café Cheeserie will also offer new baguette sandwiches, charcuterie boards, grab-and-go snacks and meals, and other items exclusive to the Frist location.

“Being at the Frist has inspired us and pushed us to a whole new level creatively,” said The Grilled Cheeserie co-founder Joseph Bogan. “Drawing from almost fourteen years of serving the community at The Grilled Cheeserie, we look at this concept as the perfect next step. We are taking the same thoughtful approach with this new elevated menu that will include many new offerings and fun opportunities for unique specials.”

At the Frist, Café Cheeserie will roll out a full coffee bar menu featuring Good Citizen Coffee with house-made breakfast items including croissants, pastries, and other fresh-baked goods. For families, there will be an expanded kids’ menu with an emphasis on local, organic ingredients.

