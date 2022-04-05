Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Brooks has engaged Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to help execute his vision.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

411 Broadway is located on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway, home to its famous honky-tonks and a stone’s throw from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

Further details about 411 Broadway regarding the concept and its opening will be announced as they become available.

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales.

Brooks will have two shows at Nissan Stadium on April 15-16.