Four Sisters Antiques and Vintage Opens in Murfreesboro

Dawn Goodman has been managing another antique mall for years, but she has just opened her own. She has opened Four Sisters Antiques and Vintage at 1056 Seals Way in Murfreesboro. The store offers 6,000 square feet of space to 68 vendors who offer everything from 100-year-old antiques to more modern vintage to newly made retro pieces to local arts and fine crafts.

While initially taking a hit during the pandemic, as supply chain issues developed and costs rose, interest in used clothing, home goods and furniture began to rise. Over the last five years, sales of antiques, vintage, pre-used and upcycled goods have seen unprecedented growth.

Interior designers and design media note that unique, older pieces allow homeowners to make their living space reflect them, not a furniture showroom.

“Nobody is expecting you to furnish an entire room in antiques, but two or three cool pieces will give the space a lift,” Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director and director of fine art told House Beautiful. “They’ll add gravitas to your more contemporary and neutral furnishings, which in turn will make the antiques feel more of this moment.”

Four Sisters Antiques and Vintage offers residents of Murfreesboro a place to get interesting pieces for their homes, as well as, unique fashion items. There is jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor. Also offered are natural skincare and soaps, artisan foods, new handmade chunky throws and more.

It is a place where you need time to wander. In one corner you may find a cigar holder from the 1800s, in another a Hot Toddy Scottish dipping spoon from the early 20th century, and scattered throughout lots of Americana quilts. Love the look of leather-bound books in a bookcase? They have them. As well as one-of-a kind Christmas decorations from the 1950s and 1960s.

To get the best deals and score unique finds, Audrey Gelman, the CEO and founder of The Six Bells, another vintage online store like 1stDibs, recommends traveling to towns that are outside of urban centers and peruse their antique malls, which will have lower prices and more variety. Four Sisters Antiques and Vintage, because of being located in Murfreesboro, is able to provide lower prices than those that can be found in Nashville stores.

They carry items that will work with all current design trends, including Mid-Century Modern, Scandinavian, Minimalist, Maximalism, Contemporary, Traditional, Rustic, Industrial, Art Deco, Feng Shui, Hollywood Regency, Farmhouse, Bohemian, Coastal, Southwestern and Mountain. Apartment Therapy scoured the internet to discover the hottest styles currently. Their research shows that nationally Scandinavian is the number one choice because of its minimalist clean lines, Art Deco came in second, Traditional is number three, Modern Farmhouse number four, and Mid-Century Modern came in fifth. Whatever your personal style, this store is sure to have the one-of-a-kind piece you are looking for.

Four Sisters Antiques and Vintage is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and, Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. They offer gift certificates.