Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates.

Charles Newman of Murfreesboro, TN

Kathryn Nichols of Murfreesboro, TN

Coleman Ott of Murfreesboro, TN

Jarrod Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN

Berry College is an independent, coeducational college recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. College leaders from across the country chose Berry College as the nation’s number one “Up-And-Coming” liberal arts college, according to the 2014 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Ga., Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth, and significant service to others. www.berry.edu