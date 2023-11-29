Filip Forsberg Lifts Predators to 3-2 OT Win Over Penguins



November 28, 2023 – Filip Forsberg scored the overtime winner to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins for their sixth straight win on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Michael McCarron scored both of Nashville’s goals in regulation and Juuse Saros made 29 saves in goal for the Predators, who improved to 11-10-0 on the season and 8-4-0 at home. Nashville is also 2-0-0 in games requiring overtime this season.

The Predators continue their four-game homestand on Thursday, when they host the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.

Source: Nashville Predators

