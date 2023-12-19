Ensworth Hires Former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck as New Football Coach

Ensworth head football coach, Roc Batten, retired following the conclusion of this season, his fifth as the Tigers head coach, with his final record standing at 32-22 and 1-4 in the playoffs. Following the resignation, the Tigers began a coaching search led by Ensworth Headmaster, Prentice Stabler, Athletic Director, Ricky Bowers, associate head of school Heather Caponi and baseball coach, Jason Maxwell. That search led them to former NFL quarterback, Tim Hasselbeck. Hasselbeck has been working for ESPN as an analyst since 2008 and will continue to do so along with his new position according to awfulannoncing.com

Ensworth Athletics posted the picture below along with the following caption, which included a message from Hasselbeck, on their Instagram account.

“Head Coach Announcement! Ensworth is excited to announce Tim Hasselbeck as the Head Football Coach. Coach Hasselbeck’s extensive experience as a former NFL player, analyst, and coach will be a tremendous asset to our football program. From Coach Hasselbeck: “I am deeply thankful and honored for this opportunity to lead the Ensworth football program. Our family has been part of the Ensworth community for nearly a decade, and this Ensworth community has been like family to us. Our football team, as students of Ensworth, will carry the mission to pursue integrity and excellence on the field, in the classroom, and as contributors to the City of Nashville. Together, we will build championship teams as we discover the depths of character and resilience and find victory in unity. Go Tigers!”

Hasselbeck spent six seasons in the NFL before working for ESPN and will look to marry that experience and expertise with what is a top tier Tennessee private school football program and turn that paring into a recipe for success.