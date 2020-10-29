Early voting is underway and Election Day is November 3rd. Rutherford County registered voters can participate in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election.

As the Presidential race is the most talked about race, we’re sharing some financial stats regarding this race, including total money raised for each campaign, top donors for each campaign and fundraising by county.

According to the FEC, Biden has raised $952M and Trump has raised $601M.

Below is a look at the top donors for the Presidential Race and the Senate Race.

Top Donors Presidential Race

Fundraising by County in Tennessee

In Rutherford County, $36.8K for Trump and $27.9K for Biden.

For more Election 2020 Coverage, visit rutherfordsource.com/election-2020.